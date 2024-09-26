Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: High-speed rail project for national economic development

September 26, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà stressed the importance of the North-South high-speed railway project as an accelerator for...

Vietnam: High-speed rail project for national economic development
26 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà stressed the importance of the North-South high-speed railway project as an accelerator for the national economy. During the 10th session of the Party Central Committee, the commitment to invest in the project was confirmed, with the aim of approving the investment policy by 2025 and completing the line by 2045. The project, which will pass through 20 provinces and cities, aims to improve transportation and support the country's socio-economic development. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The project involves the construction of an electrified railway with a length of approximately 1,541 km, which will connect Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, while also contributing to national security.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
railway project as high speed piano project
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza