Vietnam: High-speed rail project for national economic development

September 26, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà stressed the importance of the North-South high-speed railway project as an accelerator for the national economy. During the 10th session of the Party Central Committee, the commitment to invest in the project was confirmed, with the aim of approving the investment policy by 2025 and completing the line by 2045. The project, which will pass through 20 provinces and cities, aims to improve transportation and support the country's socio-economic development. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The project involves the construction of an electrified railway with a length of approximately 1,541 km, which will connect Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, while also contributing to national security.