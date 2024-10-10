Vietnam: Hồn Việt II event celebrates Vietnamese culture at Ca' Foscari, Italy

October 10, 2024_ Students of the Vietnamese language course at Ca' Foscari University of Venice organized the Hồn Việt II event to promote Vietnamese culture. This event, led by Professor Lê Thị Bích Hường, is a tribute to Professor Marco Ceresa, who introduced Vietnamese to the university. Hồn Việt II highlighted the tradition of Vietnamese tea, in addition to artistic performances celebrating the cultural diversity of Vietnam. The news was reported by nhipcaudautu.vn. The event also involved Vietnamese students in Italy, strengthening the cultural ties between Vietnam and Italy.