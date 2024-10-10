Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 10 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Hồn Việt II event celebrates Vietnamese culture at Ca' Foscari, Italy

October 10, 2024_ Students of the Vietnamese language course at Ca' Foscari University of Venice organized the Hồn Việt II event to promote...

Vietnam: Hồn Việt II event celebrates Vietnamese culture at Ca' Foscari, Italy
10 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Students of the Vietnamese language course at Ca' Foscari University of Venice organized the Hồn Việt II event to promote Vietnamese culture. This event, led by Professor Lê Thị Bích Hường, is a tribute to Professor Marco Ceresa, who introduced Vietnamese to the university. Hồn Việt II highlighted the tradition of Vietnamese tea, in addition to artistic performances celebrating the cultural diversity of Vietnam. The news was reported by nhipcaudautu.vn. The event also involved Vietnamese students in Italy, strengthening the cultural ties between Vietnam and Italy.

