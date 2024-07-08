Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City launches first intelligent traffic management center

July 8, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City inaugurated Vietnam's first intelligent traffic management center to address accident and congestion issues. The center uses advanced technologies such as sensors and cameras to monitor and manage traffic in real time. This system allows you to regulate traffic lights and provide updated information to motorists, improving traffic flow and reducing pollution. The project also involves installing additional monitoring devices and using artificial intelligence to automatically detect incidents. This is reported by nld.com.vn. The center is part of a broader digitalization effort in the city, which also includes expanding the camera network and upgrading traffic management software.