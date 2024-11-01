Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:33
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in foreign tourism in 2024

November 1, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City welcomed over 4.6 million foreign visitors in the first ten months of 2024, up 12.9% from the same period in 2023....

Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in foreign tourism in 2024
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City welcomed over 4.6 million foreign visitors in the first ten months of 2024, up 12.9% from the same period in 2023. Domestic tourists exceeded 30.9 million, contributing to a total tourism revenue of VND 156.65 trillion (USD 6.2 billion), up 11.9% year-on-year. The municipal Department of Tourism is developing preferential policies to attract MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups and has launched collaborative initiatives with 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta. The source of this information is vietnamnet.vn. The city is also preparing to promote event tourism in Singapore in 2024 and will participate in the 43rd Executive Committee meeting of the Global Cities Tourism Promotion Organization (TPO) in Malaysia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Executive Committee meeting cities in the Mekong Delta municipal Department of Tourism centro
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza