Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in foreign tourism in 2024

November 1, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City welcomed over 4.6 million foreign visitors in the first ten months of 2024, up 12.9% from the same period in 2023. Domestic tourists exceeded 30.9 million, contributing to a total tourism revenue of VND 156.65 trillion (USD 6.2 billion), up 11.9% year-on-year. The municipal Department of Tourism is developing preferential policies to attract MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) groups and has launched collaborative initiatives with 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta. The source of this information is vietnamnet.vn. The city is also preparing to promote event tourism in Singapore in 2024 and will participate in the 43rd Executive Committee meeting of the Global Cities Tourism Promotion Organization (TPO) in Malaysia.