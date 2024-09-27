Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh City Strengthens Ties with Turin for Deeper Cooperation

September 27, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to strengthen connections with the city of Turin, Italy, to implement cooperation activities and deepen bilateral ties. Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai met with Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo during a working visit, expressing gratitude for Italy's participation in the Friendship Dialogue and the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum. Both leaders discussed opportunities for collaboration in various fields, including urban management, sustainable development and cultural exchanges. Turin, known for its carbon neutrality policies, offered to share experiences and technical support with Ho Chi Minh City. The news was reported by english.vov.vn. This meeting marks an important step towards closer cooperation between the two cities, aiming to promote mutual economic and cultural development.