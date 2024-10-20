Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh Delegation Visits Bologna Children's Book Fair

October 20, 2024_ A delegation from Ho Chi Minh visited the Bologna Children's Book Fair, Italy, on October 18, 2024, as part of a journey to learn about practices in developing reading culture. The group, led by Nguyễn Ngọc Hồi, met with representatives of the fair, including Daniela Marmocchi and Franco Venturi, to discuss cooperation opportunities. The Bologna Fair is the world's largest children's book fair, attracting over 31,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from 94 countries. The news was reported by znews.vn, highlighting the importance of cultural cooperation between Vietnam and Italy. The delegation also visited the Salaborsa Library in Bologna, an example of innovation in promoting reading among young people.