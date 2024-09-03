Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh launches measles vaccination campaign for over 7,500 children

September 2, 2024_ Despite September 2 being National Day, Ho Chi Minh City has launched a measles vaccination campaign, aiming to immunize over 7,500 children in 22 districts and Thu Duc City. Health facilities in the city are working hard to ensure that children, especially those at risk, receive the vaccine. In the past three days, more than 9,000 children have already been vaccinated, demonstrating the city's commitment to public health. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. This initiative is part of a broader program to improve child health and prevent infectious diseases in Vietnam.