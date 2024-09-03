Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum welcomes over 30,000 visitors for National Day

September 2, 2024_ The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi welcomed 30,575 visitors, including 231 foreigners, on the occasion of the National Day on...

Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum welcomes over 30,000 visitors for National Day
03 settembre 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 2, 2024_ The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi welcomed 30,575 visitors, including 231 foreigners, on the occasion of the National Day on September 2. The management of the mausoleum worked with local authorities to ensure safe and easy access for all visitors. Free water, milk and sweets were offered to all visitors throughout the day. The mausoleum, which houses the embalmed body of Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh, is an important symbol of Vietnam's history and culture. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. The mausoleum, located in the capital, is a place of great significance to the Vietnamese people, commemorating the founder of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.

