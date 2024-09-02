Vietnam: Ho Chi Minh's Legacy Celebrated in Italy with 21 Streets Named After Him

01 September 2024_ In Italy, 21 streets are named after Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam's revered leader and symbol of the fight for independence. This initiative reflects the affection and respect that many countries, including Italy, have for the great Vietnamese leader, recognized worldwide. According to a report by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ho Chi Minh is also honored in other nations with streets, squares and schools dedicated to him. The news, reported by chatluongvacuocsong.vn, underlines the importance of Ho Chi Minh's figure in the international scene and his lasting impact on global history and culture. Furthermore, the recognition of Ho Chi Minh in Italy highlights the historical and cultural ties between the two countries.