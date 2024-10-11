Vietnam: Hoài Vũ Bender, the Vietnamese photographer who unites art and community in Italy and Vietnam

October 10, 2024_ Hoài Vũ Bender, a successful Vietnamese photographer, recently participated in art events in Hanoi, where she shared her experience in the field of newborn and family photography. Co-founder of the VNNP (Vietnam Newborn Photographers) community together with Jenny Hạnh Nguyễn, currently living in Italy, Bender has helped develop this sector in Vietnam. During her stay, she organized workshops and a photo-walk to explore the streets of Hanoi, combining her passion for photography and the desire to inspire other artists. The news is reported by vov.gov.vn. This art project is part of a larger initiative involving local and international artists, promoting creativity and culture in Vietnam.