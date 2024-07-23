Vietnam: Homage to Sandra Scagliotti and Hélène Luc for their connection with Vietnam

23 July 2024_ Sandra Scagliotti, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in Piedmont and Liguria, and Hélène Luc, Honorary Senator and Honorary President of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association, were celebrated for their commitment to Vietnam. Scagliotti has translated works by Ho Chi Minh into Italian and recently published a translation of a book by Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng. Luc emotionally recalled his meetings with Trọng, underlining his contribution to peace and development in Vietnam. Baotintuc.vn reports it. Both women highlighted the importance of international relations and cultural cooperation between their respective countries and Vietnam.