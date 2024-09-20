Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato:
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Hue to Host National Tourism Year and Hue Festival in 2025

September 20, 2024_ Huế will host the National Tourism Year and Huế Festival in 2025, with 62 major events already scheduled. This cultural event...

Vietnam: Hue to Host National Tourism Year and Hue Festival in 2025
20 settembre 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ Huế will host the National Tourism Year and Huế Festival in 2025, with 62 major events already scheduled. This cultural event marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Thừa Thiên-Huế province and its elevation to a municipality. Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong highlighted the importance of Huế as a tourist destination, stressing the need to develop festival tourism to attract more visitors. The opening ceremony will feature fireworks displays to celebrate the liberation of the province, scheduled for the end of March 2025. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. Huế, the former imperial capital of Vietnam, is famous for its historical monuments, including the Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fireworks displays festival National Tourism Year event
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza