Vietnam: Hue to Host National Tourism Year and Hue Festival in 2025

September 20, 2024_ Huế will host the National Tourism Year and Huế Festival in 2025, with 62 major events already scheduled. This cultural event marks the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Thừa Thiên-Huế province and its elevation to a municipality. Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong highlighted the importance of Huế as a tourist destination, stressing the need to develop festival tourism to attract more visitors. The opening ceremony will feature fireworks displays to celebrate the liberation of the province, scheduled for the end of March 2025. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. Huế, the former imperial capital of Vietnam, is famous for its historical monuments, including the Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.