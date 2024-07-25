Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:00
Vietnam: Il presidente To Lam onora i veterani a Bac Ninh
25 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Vietnamese President Tô Lâm yesterday visited the Thuận Thành War Invalids Rest Home, located in Bắc Ninh province, to pay homage to the veterans who contributed to the country's independence. During the visit, Tô Lâm expressed gratitude and respect for the sacrifices of veterans, underlining the importance of their dedication to the nation. The retirement home welcomes former combatants and war invalids, offering them support and assistance. This gesture of recognition highlights the Vietnamese government's commitment to valuing the contributions of veterans to the country's history. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Bắc Ninh Province is known for its history and culture, as well as its significant role during Vietnam's wars for independence.

