Vietnam: Il Primo Ministro Chinh commemora Ho Chi Minh e i martiri a Thai Nguyen

29 July 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh and martyrs during a ceremony in Thái Nguyên, marking the 77th anniversary of the Day of War Invalids and Martyrs. The event was attended by numerous officials and citizens, highlighting the importance of historical memory and the sacrifice of Vietnam's freedom fighters. Thái Nguyên, a province in northern Vietnam, is known for its significant role in the country's history, especially during the wars of independence. The ceremony took place in a context of reflection and respect, as reported by Việt Nam News. This annual event is a crucial time to honor those who have sacrificed their lives for their country, strengthening the sense of national unity and identity.