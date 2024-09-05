Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
Vietnam: Inauguration of the 2024-2025 school year with Premier Phạm Minh Chính

05 September 2024_ On 5 September 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the opening ceremony of the 2024-2025 school year at...

Vietnam: Inauguration of the 2024-2025 school year with Premier Phạm Minh Chính
05 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ On 5 September 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the opening ceremony of the 2024-2025 school year at Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Secondary School in Hanoi. In his speech, he stressed the importance of renewing teaching and assessment methods, promoting education that encourages student activity and initiative. He also highlighted the progress in the education sector, especially for students with disabilities, and encouraged inclusive and quality education. The source of this information is voh.com.vn. Nguyễn Đình Chiểu School is known for its commitment to educating blind children, contributing to their integration into society.

