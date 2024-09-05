05 September 2024_ On 5 September 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the opening ceremony of the 2024-2025 school year at Nguyễn Đình Chiểu Secondary School in Hanoi. In his speech, he stressed the importance of renewing teaching and assessment methods, promoting education that encourages student activity and initiative. He also highlighted the progress in the education sector, especially for students with disabilities, and encouraged inclusive and quality education. The source of this information is voh.com.vn. Nguyễn Đình Chiểu School is known for its commitment to educating blind children, contributing to their integration into society.