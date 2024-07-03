Vietnam: Increase in cardiovascular diseases among young people

July 3, 2024_ An increasing number of young people in Vietnam, especially in their 30s and 40s and even under 30, have been diagnosed with...

July 3, 2024_ An increasing number of young people in Vietnam, especially in their 30s and 40s and even under 30, have been diagnosed with cardiovascular diseases, according to health experts. Each year, over 200,000 deaths in Vietnam are attributed to cardiovascular disease, accounting for 39.5% of all deaths. Cardiovascular disease affects approximately 25% of young adults and the number of cases is increasing. Hà Nội Heart Hospital has seen a 10-20% annual increase in cardiovascular disease cases. Việt Nam News reports that unhealthy lifestyles, work and mental stress are among the main risk factors. Experts recommend lifestyle changes to prevent and treat these diseases.