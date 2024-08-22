Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Increase in National Holiday Flights with Over 4,200 Operations Scheduled

August 22, 2024_ During the national holiday from August 30 to September 3, Vietnamese airlines will operate more than 4,200 flights. This represents...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 22, 2024_ During the national holiday from August 30 to September 3, Vietnamese airlines will operate more than 4,200 flights. This represents a 3% increase compared to the previous week and a 3.5% increase compared to the same period last year. Domestic routes, especially those between Hanoi, Da Nang and HCM City, will see a significant increase, with more than 240 flights per day. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has advised passengers to monitor flight schedules to avoid congestion, Viet Nam News reported. Airlines are trying to better manage demand amid operational challenges, such as reduced aircraft capacity.

