Vietnam: Increase in prices of villas in Hanoi

13 July 2024_ The real estate market in Hanoi recorded an increase in the prices of villas and townhouses in the first half of the year, despite a still slow trend. According to a report by Savills, prices of new villas in high-end projects increased by 9% compared to the previous quarter, reaching VND178 million (USD7,007) per square meter. Townhouse prices decreased by 2% to VND188 million per square meter, while shophouse prices increased by 3% to VND288 million per square meter. Sales in the second quarter fell 40% from the previous quarter, but increased 5% from a year earlier, with a total of 111 homes sold. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. Most primary transactions have been concentrated in Ha Dong district, thanks to ongoing infrastructure projects.