Vietnam: Increase in traffic accidents during national holidays

September 1, 2024_ Vietnam recorded 58 traffic accidents on the first day of the national holiday, resulting in 27 deaths and 46 injuries. Traffic was particularly chaotic in Hanoi, with significant traffic jams on several roads, while Ho Chi Minh City experienced similar problems. Authorities stepped up enforcement, penalizing more than 12,600 traffic violations and seizing numerous vehicles. The main cause of the increase in accidents is attributed to the high volume of traffic that exceeds the capacity of road infrastructure. The news is reported by voh.com.vn. Local authorities continue to work to improve road safety and manage traffic during the holiday.