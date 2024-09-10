Vietnam: Industrial Production Index Increases 8.8% in First Eight Months of 2024

September 10, 2024_ Vietnam's Industrial Production Index increased 8.8% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2024, signaling continued recovery in the sector. This data was provided by the General Bureau of Statistics, highlighting the resilience of Vietnam's industry. The growth is attributed to various factors, including rising domestic demand and expanding exports. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. Vietnam, a Southeast Asian country, is seeking to strengthen its economy through industry and innovation, aiming to become a manufacturing hub in the region.