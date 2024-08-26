Vietnam: Infrastructure Development and Economic Support for Ho Chi Minh City

August 25, 2024_ The Vietnamese government is grappling with issues related to two major highway projects, with Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà tasked with working with local authorities to resolve the difficulties. In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has restarted a low-interest loan program to stimulate business growth during a period of economic recovery. Construction of the Metro Line No. 1 is well underway, nearing completion. Finally, a tax on digital assets and cryptocurrencies is expected to be introduced, in response to the rapid growth of these sectors, nld.com.vn reported. These developments are crucial for Vietnam, a fast-growing country looking to modernize its infrastructure and boost the local economy.