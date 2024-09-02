Vietnam: Infrastructure projects accelerating toward 3,000km highway milestone

02 September 2024_ The Vietnamese government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, is stepping up efforts to complete major infrastructure projects, including the construction of the 500 kV power line and the Bắc - Nam highway. These projects, which aim to reach 3,000 km of highways by 2025, have been launched with a decisive and practical approach, overcoming bureaucratic and logistical obstacles. The construction of the 500 kV power line, which passes through nine provinces, is an example of how the government is mobilizing resources and personnel to speed up construction. The source of this information is thanhnien.vn. The Vietnamese government is demonstrating significant commitment to improving the country's infrastructure, thereby contributing to economic growth and the modernization of the transportation system.