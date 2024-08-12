Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Vietnam: Infrastructure projects boost connectivity between southern regions
12 agosto 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 11, 2024_ The Vietnamese government is accelerating infrastructure projects to improve connectivity between the southern regions, especially between the South East and the South West. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed the importance of a proactive approach to overcome legal difficulties and ensure the efficiency of projects. Key initiatives include the construction of the Bến Lức - Long Thành highway and the new Long Thành International Airport, which promise to transform the transportation and economic landscape in the region. The source of this information is Đầu tư. These developments are crucial for Vietnam, as they aim to strengthen economic growth and improve the quality of life of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
key initiatives The Vietnamese government The source of The Vietnamese
