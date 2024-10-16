Vietnam: Initiatives to stimulate domestic consumption until the end of the year

October 16, 2024_ Vietnam has launched several programs to promote the growth of domestic consumption, a key pillar of the economy. In September 2024, domestic consumption and production showed signs of recovery, supported by a strong increase in tourism. The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to continue developing the domestic market and ensuring the supply of essential goods, especially during the holidays. In addition, a national promotion program, the Vietnam Grand Sale 2024, is planned to take place from December 2 to 31. This is reported by Viet Nam News. Local authorities are actively implementing consumption stimulus solutions at the provincial and municipal levels.