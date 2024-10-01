Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Innovation and Creativity Day 2024 inaugurated with PM Phạm Minh Chính

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
01 October 2024_ On 1 October 2024, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the celebration of Vietnam Innovation and Creativity Day 2024 and the fifth anniversary of the National Center for Innovation and Creativity (NIC) in Hanoi. During the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of innovation as the key to Vietnam's progress in the digital and sustainable era. Around 1,500 delegates attended the event, with over 10,000 participants online, discussing crucial topics such as artificial intelligence and opportunities in the semiconductor industry. The news was reported by vtv.vn. The Vietnamese government is committed to promoting innovation as part of its economic and social development strategy.

