Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Installation of electric vehicle charging stations in Ho Chi Minh City

July 14, 2024_ The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has provided guidelines for the installation of electric vehicle charging...

14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has provided guidelines for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at petrol stations and in outdoor public spaces. This initiative is in line with the sustainable development goals and the transition to green energy. Charging stations must comply with safety and technical regulations, including road and fire safety requirements. The Department is working with other authorities to develop a plan to implement the Prime Minister's decision on the green energy transition and the reduction of carbon and methane emissions in the transport sector. voh.com.vn reports it. This initiative aims to promote the use of electric vehicles and reduce the environmental impact of urban transport.

