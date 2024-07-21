Vietnam: International condolences for the passing of leader Nguyễn Phú Trọng

July 20, 2024_ On the evening of July 19, the news of the passing of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyễn Phú Trọng, was released. The leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba and Russia sent messages of condolence to Vietnam. Nguyễn Phú Trọng was remembered as a revolutionary leader and a major contributor to modernization and the fight against corruption in Vietnam. His death was called a great loss for the Party, the state and the Vietnamese people. Tutre.vn reports it. The condolence messages highlight the importance of the international relationships that Nguyễn Phú Trọng cultivated throughout his career.