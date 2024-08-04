Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 04 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: International congratulations for the new Secretary of the Communist Party

August 4, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and Russian President...

Vietnam: International congratulations for the new Secretary of the Communist Party
04 agosto 2024 | 12.10
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 4, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Party's Central Committee accepted the resignations of four senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, for violations of Party regulations. In Ca Mau, a woman was reported for deceiving her cousins by promising them well-paid jobs in Cambodia. Finally, Hoi An City celebrated the reopening of Cau Pagoda, a historic bridge over 400 years old, after a restoration costing over VND20 billion. The news is reported by tuetrenews.vn. The restoration of Cau Pagoda represents an important step in the preservation of Vietnamese cultural heritage.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hoi An city celebrated restoration costing over historic bridge over Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza