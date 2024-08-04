Vietnam: International congratulations for the new Secretary of the Communist Party

August 4, 2024_ General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and Russian President Vladimir Putin sent congratulations to To Lam on his election as General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the Party's Central Committee accepted the resignations of four senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, for violations of Party regulations. In Ca Mau, a woman was reported for deceiving her cousins by promising them well-paid jobs in Cambodia. Finally, Hoi An City celebrated the reopening of Cau Pagoda, a historic bridge over 400 years old, after a restoration costing over VND20 billion. The news is reported by tuetrenews.vn. The restoration of Cau Pagoda represents an important step in the preservation of Vietnamese cultural heritage.