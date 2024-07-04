Vietnam: International Day Without Plastic Bags promotes ecological alternatives

04 July 2024_ On the occasion of the International Day without Plastic Bags, consumers in Vietnam are invited to change their habits and give up non-biodegradable bags. The initiative aims to encourage the use of reusable and environmentally friendly options. Local authorities are promoting awareness campaigns to reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste. The aim is to create greater awareness among citizens regarding the benefits of ecological alternatives. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. This day represents an important step towards a more sustainable future for Vietnam.