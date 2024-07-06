Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:50
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Investigations and reforms underway into major corruption cases

July 5, 2024_ The Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Lương Cường, asked the Central Committee for...

Vietnam: Investigations and reforms underway into major corruption cases
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ The Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Lương Cường, asked the Central Committee for Internal Affairs to focus on strictly investigating and dealing with serious corruption cases. Among the cases under investigation are those related to AIC, FLC, Vạn Thịnh Phát, Phúc Sơn, Thuận An and the Sài Gòn Đại Ninh project. Furthermore, students who have already passed the selections for the university and college of pedagogy in 2024 must register again on the selection system of the Ministry of Education and Training from 18 to 30 July. This is reported by nld.com.vn. Other topics covered include the lack of qualified staff in Ho Chi Minh City and new measures to control e-commerce violations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ng C nanogrammo ng Vietnam
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza