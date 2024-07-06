Vietnam: Investigations and reforms underway into major corruption cases

July 5, 2024_ The Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Lương Cường, asked the Central Committee for Internal Affairs to focus on strictly investigating and dealing with serious corruption cases. Among the cases under investigation are those related to AIC, FLC, Vạn Thịnh Phát, Phúc Sơn, Thuận An and the Sài Gòn Đại Ninh project. Furthermore, students who have already passed the selections for the university and college of pedagogy in 2024 must register again on the selection system of the Ministry of Education and Training from 18 to 30 July. This is reported by nld.com.vn. Other topics covered include the lack of qualified staff in Ho Chi Minh City and new measures to control e-commerce violations.