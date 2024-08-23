Vietnam: Investment plan for the expansion of the TP Ho Chi Minh - Long Thành highway approved

August 22, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Transport has expressed support for the Vietnam Expressway Development Corporation's (VEC) plan to raise 100% of the funds needed to expand and operate the TP Ho Chi Minh - Long Thành expressway. The investment involves widening the 21.92 km stretch from 8 to 10 lanes, aiming to improve the road network ahead of the opening of the new Long Thành International Airport. However, the ministry stressed that using public funds for land reclamation does not comply with the Investment Law. This was reported by Đầu tư. The highway expansion is crucial to ensuring transportation efficiency in the region and supporting local economic development.