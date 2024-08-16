Vietnam: Irregularities in Gia Lai Land Planning for Energy Projects

August 16, 2024_ Serious irregularities in land planning have emerged in Gia Lai, Vietnam, particularly in the use of forest land for solar and hydropower projects. Local authorities have been accused of failing to comply with national security regulations regarding land use. These violations have raised concerns among citizens and environmentalists, who fear for the protection of natural resources. The situation requires urgent action to ensure sustainable land management. The news was reported by Đầu tư. Gia Lai is a mountainous province in central Vietnam, known for its biodiversity and natural resources, which are now at risk due to these inadequate practices.