Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Irregularities in Gia Lai Land Planning for Energy Projects

August 16, 2024_ Serious irregularities in land planning have emerged in Gia Lai, Vietnam, particularly in the use of forest land for solar and...

Vietnam: Irregularities in Gia Lai Land Planning for Energy Projects
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 16, 2024_ Serious irregularities in land planning have emerged in Gia Lai, Vietnam, particularly in the use of forest land for solar and hydropower projects. Local authorities have been accused of failing to comply with national security regulations regarding land use. These violations have raised concerns among citizens and environmentalists, who fear for the protection of natural resources. The situation requires urgent action to ensure sustainable land management. The news was reported by Đầu tư. Gia Lai is a mountainous province in central Vietnam, known for its biodiversity and natural resources, which are now at risk due to these inadequate practices.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Gia Lai land planning land regarding land use Pleiku
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza