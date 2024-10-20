Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
Vietnam: Italian Cruise Ship Brings Over 3,000 Tourists to Quang Ninh

October 20, 2024_ The Italian cruise ship Costa Serena docked at Ha Long Easter International Port in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October...

Vietnam: Italian Cruise Ship Brings Over 3,000 Tourists to Quang Ninh
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ The Italian cruise ship Costa Serena docked at Ha Long Easter International Port in the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 18, carrying 3,040 tourists from Hong Kong, China. This is the second voyage in 2024 for the ship, which is famous for its Asia itineraries, connecting Hong Kong and Ha Long. Visitors will participate in various tourism activities, including visits to the UNESCO natural heritage site of Ha Long Bay and the Quang Ninh Museum. According to the provincial Department of Tourism, Quang Ninh has welcomed 42 international cruise ships with more than 50,000 tourists in 2024 so far, and expects more arrivals in the coming months, including a new visit by Costa Serena. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. Ha Long Bay is known for its spectacular rock formations and seascapes, and is one of Vietnam's top tourist attractions.

