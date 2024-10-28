Vietnam: Italian culture makes its way through literature and translation

October 28, 2024_ Italian culture continues to influence the lives of Vietnamese, thanks to an increasing availability of literary works translated from Italian. Recently, several Italian children's books have been published in Vietnam, making stories such as Enrico and Pinocchio accessible to new generations. In addition, the launch of the "Văn hóa Ý" (Italian Culture) book series marked an important step in promoting Italian language and culture in the country. These initiatives were reported by hanoimoi.vn, highlighting the commitment of Vietnamese and Italian institutions to strengthen cultural ties. The translation of Italian works offers Vietnamese readers the opportunity to explore Italy's rich cultural heritage, contributing to an ever-deeper intercultural dialogue.