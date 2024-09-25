Vietnam: Italian Film Festival 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City

September 24, 2024_ The 2024 Italian Film Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 29 to October 4, presenting six recent and acclaimed films of Italian cinematography. The event, organized by the Consulate General of Italy in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival of Rome, aims to offer Vietnamese audiences a contemporary vision of Italian cinema. Among the films scheduled, 'Io Capitano' by Matteo Garrone stands out, which tells the story of two Senegalese migrants traveling to Italy. The news is reported by baovanhoa.vn. The festival also includes workshops and discussions, further promoting Italian film culture in Vietnam.