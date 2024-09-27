Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Italian Film Festival 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City

September 27, 2024_ From September 29 to October 4, 2024, Ho Chi Minh City will host the Italian Film Festival, offering Vietnamese audiences a...

Vietnam: Italian Film Festival 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ From September 29 to October 4, 2024, Ho Chi Minh City will host the Italian Film Festival, offering Vietnamese audiences a contemporary vision of Italian cinema through a series of events. The festival, organized by the Consulate General of Italy in collaboration with the Rome Asian Film Festival, will present six recent and award-winning Italian films, ranging from dramas to comedies. The selected works address social and political issues, such as immigration and working conditions, reflecting the complexity of modern Italian society. The news is reported by vtv.vn. The festival will also include a seminar on trends in contemporary Italian cinema, with the participation of artistic director Antonio Termenini.

