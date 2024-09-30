Vietnam: Italian Film Festival 2024 Opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Settembre 2024
30 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 30, 2024_ On September 29, 2024, the 2024 Italian Film Festival opened at the Galaxy Nguyễn Du Cinema in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting thousands of Italian film enthusiasts. The event, which celebrates Italian culture, was attended by important figures such as the Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, Enrico Padula, and the Artistic Director of the Asian Film Festival in Rome, Antonio Termenini. During the opening ceremony, Padula emphasized the importance of cinema as a means of spreading Italian culture and history. The festival offers a selection of successful Italian films, including internationally awarded works, and will run until October 4. The news is reported by toquoc.vn. This event represents a unique opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to explore and appreciate the rich Italian cinematic tradition.

