Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Italian Film Festival 2024 promotes culture between Italy and Vietnam

17 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 17, 2024_ The 2024 Italian Film Festival will take place in Hanoi from September 23 to 28, with the aim of strengthening cultural ties between Italy and Vietnam. The event, organized by the Italian Embassy in Vietnam and the Rome Asian Film Festival, will present six recent films by Italian directors, ranging from dramas to romantic comedies. The selected films, chosen by artistic director Antonio Termenini, offer a contemporary vision of Italian society, addressing issues such as migration and working conditions. The news is reported by vneconomy.vn. This festival represents an important opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to explore the rich Italian film culture and to further promote diplomatic relations between the two countries.

