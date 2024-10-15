Vietnam: Italian Language Week Inaugurated in Hanoi

October 14, 2024_ This morning, Hanoi University inaugurated the Italian Language Week in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Vietnam. The event, which takes place from October 14 to 20, celebrates Italian culture and this year's theme is "The Italian language: exploring the world through books". Ambassador Marco della Seta emphasized the importance of Italian literature, citing Dante Alighieri as an example of travel through time and space. The news is reported by hanu.vn. The Italian Language Week represents an opportunity to strengthen cultural ties between Vietnam and Italy, promoting Italian language and culture among Vietnamese students.