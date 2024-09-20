Vietnam: Italian students visit Piaggio factory in Vietnam

September 20, 2024_ On September 18, 2024, the Department of Italian Language organized a visit to the Piaggio Vietnam factory for the students of the 2021 high-quality Italian language course. During the visit, Production Director Daniele Landini shared information about the company's history and philosophy, emphasizing the importance of emotions in the products offered. The students had the opportunity to explore the production process and interact with the company's executives, enriching their practical and professional knowledge. The source of this news is hanu.vn. Piaggio Vietnam, founded in 2003, is a subsidiary of the famous Italian group Piaggio, known for the production of scooters and motorcycles, including the legendary Vespa.