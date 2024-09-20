Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Italian students visit Piaggio factory in Vietnam

September 20, 2024_ On September 18, 2024, the Department of Italian Language organized a visit to the Piaggio Vietnam factory for the students of...

Vietnam: Italian students visit Piaggio factory in Vietnam
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 20, 2024_ On September 18, 2024, the Department of Italian Language organized a visit to the Piaggio Vietnam factory for the students of the 2021 high-quality Italian language course. During the visit, Production Director Daniele Landini shared information about the company's history and philosophy, emphasizing the importance of emotions in the products offered. The students had the opportunity to explore the production process and interact with the company's executives, enriching their practical and professional knowledge. The source of this news is hanu.vn. Piaggio Vietnam, founded in 2003, is a subsidiary of the famous Italian group Piaggio, known for the production of scooters and motorcycles, including the legendary Vespa.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
hanu.vn. Piaggio Vietnam students visit Piaggio factory group Piaggio fabbrica
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza