Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Vietnam: Italy seeks new markets for auto parts exports

September 7, 2024_ Italy is exploring opportunities to export automotive components to Vietnam and Mexico, due to the difficulties faced by the...

07 settembre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
September 7, 2024_ Italy is exploring opportunities to export automotive components to Vietnam and Mexico, due to the difficulties faced by the German automotive industry. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the crisis of Volkswagen, a symbol of German industry, has pushed Italy to seek alternative markets. Tajani stressed the importance of diversifying export markets to mitigate the impact of the crisis on Italian exports, which reached 5.2 billion euros to Germany in 2023. The news was reported by cafef.vn, highlighting Italy's interest in the Vietnamese market, which could represent a new opportunity for Italian companies in the automotive sector.

