Vietnam: JETP supports zero emissions by 2050

September 19, 2024_ The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) will support Vietnam and other developing countries in achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 by promoting the use of clean energy. Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long announced the creation of eight working groups to develop renewable energy and improve energy transition capacity. In addition, Vietnam will benefit from Norwegian energy investments, with the Ministry ready to collaborate with Norwegian companies. Norway has expressed its commitment to supporting Vietnam in the energy transition process, as reported by vietnamnet.vn. This agreement represents a significant step towards energy sustainability and international cooperation in the renewable energy sector.