September 19, 2024_ The Kyrgyzstan mountains in Central Asia are home to thousands of glaciers that are melting at an alarming rate, exacerbating the already severe effects of climate change in the region. This phenomenon poses a threat to the local ecosystem and communities that depend on water resources provided by the glaciers. Experts warn that the situation could lead to devastating consequences for biodiversity and water security in the area. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. The Kyrgyzstan mountains, part of the Tien Shan mountain range, are crucial for the supply of water to many surrounding areas, making it urgent to focus on this environmental problem.