Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Kyrgyzstan's mountain glaciers melting rapidly due to climate change

September 19, 2024_ The Kyrgyzstan mountains in Central Asia are home to thousands of glaciers that are melting at an alarming rate, exacerbating the...

Vietnam: Kyrgyzstan's mountain glaciers melting rapidly due to climate change
19 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ The Kyrgyzstan mountains in Central Asia are home to thousands of glaciers that are melting at an alarming rate, exacerbating the already severe effects of climate change in the region. This phenomenon poses a threat to the local ecosystem and communities that depend on water resources provided by the glaciers. Experts warn that the situation could lead to devastating consequences for biodiversity and water security in the area. This news is reported by Việt Nam News. The Kyrgyzstan mountains, part of the Tien Shan mountain range, are crucial for the supply of water to many surrounding areas, making it urgent to focus on this environmental problem.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
The Kyrgyzstan mountains mountain bike mountain mountain range
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza