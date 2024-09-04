Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 04 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:30
Vietnam: La Nina Could Bring Heavy Rains and Storms in 2024

September 4, 2024_ La Nina weather phenomenon is expected with a 60-70% probability from September to November 2024, increasing the risk of heavy...

04 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 4, 2024_ La Nina weather phenomenon is expected with a 60-70% probability from September to November 2024, increasing the risk of heavy rains, storms and floods, especially in the central region of Vietnam. The number of typhoons and tropical depressions hitting the country is expected to be higher than the average of previous years, significantly impacting socio-economic activities. In addition, rainfall in the central region may exceed the historical average by 10-30%, making the typhoon season particularly intense. Meteorological authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide timely warnings to prevent and manage natural disasters. This was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Prevention measures will also include online warning systems to inform the community about dangerous weather phenomena.

