Vietnam: Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 arouses interest among collectors

July 10, 2024_ A Vietnamese plastics entrepreneur, known as Minh Nhua, has attracted attention for his possible acquisition of a Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. This exclusive model, produced in just 112 examples, is inspired by Marcello Gandini's legendary design from the 1970s. The Countach LPI 800-4, based on the Lamborghini Aventador, combines a V12 engine with a mild hybrid system for a total output of 803 horsepower. It is unclear whether Minh Nhua is among the lucky owners or whether he is considering purchasing a future roadster version. xehay.vn reports it. The news underlines the growing interest in Italian automotive brands in Vietnam.