Vietnam: Lamborghini opens new showroom in Ho Chi Minh City

November 3, 2024_ S&S Automotive has opened a new Lamborghini showroom at the Hilton Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, following a successful year as the official distributor of the Italian brand in Vietnam. The 250m² showroom offers a luxury and customization experience for supercar enthusiasts, reflecting Lamborghini's design standards in Sant'Agata Bolognese. The new location is located in the heart of District 1, an area known for its vibrant economy and luxury culture. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn, highlighting Lamborghini's importance in the Vietnamese market and its commitment to providing exclusive services to customers. The showroom promises to become a reference point for luxury car lovers in Vietnam.