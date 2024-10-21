Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Lamborghini Showroom Opened in Ho Chi Minh City for Brand's 60th Anniversary
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ Automobili Lamborghini has opened a new showroom in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to celebrate the brand's 60th anniversary. Located inside the luxurious Hilton Saigon hotel, the showroom represents an important step for the Italian brand in the Vietnamese market, known for its growing passion for sports cars. During the event, a digital artwork celebrating the history of Lamborghini was unveiled, combining Italian and Vietnamese sound elements. The news was reported by vnluxury.vn. This showroom not only offers a unique experience to customers, but also underscores Lamborghini's commitment to strengthening its presence in Asia-Pacific.

