Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Land Border Management Conference with Laos in Quang Nam

Vietnam: Land Border Management Conference with Laos in Quang Nam
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 16, 2024_ A conference on land border management between Vietnam and Laos was held today in Quảng Nam, chaired by Deputy Head of the Department of Publicity and Education, Vũ Thanh Mai. The event was attended by about 250 representatives from 10 Vietnamese provinces bordering Laos, with the aim of promoting policies of cooperation and stability along the border. During the conference, important issues regarding healthcare and cross-border marriage issues were raised, highlighting the need for clearer regulations. The source of this news is thanhnien.vn. Quảng Nam is a province in Vietnam that borders Sê Kông Province in Laos, and the conference aims to strengthen bilateral relations and border management issues.

