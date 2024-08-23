Vietnam: Land Management and Investment Survey in Gia Lai Province

August 23, 2024_ Thanh tra Chính phủ has published a report on the inspection of land management and use in Gia Lai province, highlighting irregularities in the sale of public land without a tender. Among the projects examined, the construction of the Hoàng Diệu Asean School stands out, for which a risk of loss of revenue for the state is reported. The body recommended that the provincial government review land prices and recover any unpaid taxes. The source of this news is Đầu tư, which emphasizes the importance of transparency in the management of public assets in Vietnam.