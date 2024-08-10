Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Land Use Renewal Requests Increase in Ho Chi Minh City

August 9, 2024_ After the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City issued new guidance, many citizens rushed to apply to...

Vietnam: Land Use Renewal Requests Increase in Ho Chi Minh City
10 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
August 9, 2024_ After the Department of Natural Resources and Environment in Ho Chi Minh City issued new guidance, many citizens rushed to apply to renew their agricultural land use time, fearing possible expropriation. Branches of land registration offices, such as those in Thu Duc and Cu Chi, saw a larger influx of people than usual, with staff dedicated to clarifying regulations. According to official Giang Tan Dat, the guidance only applies to those with state-owned land leases or concessions. The news was reported by voh.com.vn. This development highlights the importance of regulatory clarity for citizens using agricultural land in Vietnam.

land land use Renewal Requests Increase state owned land leases Ho Chi Minh City
